Fire Saturday badly damages West Kelowna home

The resident got out safely but a fire Saturday has left her West Kelowna home in ruins.

The blaze broke out just before 4:00 p.m. at unit number 13 of the Pines Villa Mobile Home Park on Elk Road.

It didn’t take long after arrival for fire department crews to extinguish the flames but by then the damage was extensive.

A neighbour says its appears the fire started on the outside deck of the residence. The homeowner telling her it wasn’t the barbeque.

“She didn’t know what happened,” says Marilyn who didn’t give her last name. In the time it took me to get from my kitchen counter to the front of my house the whole side of her deck had gone up in flames.”

The only resident of the home was holding a towel to her head when being escorted away for a checkup by the ambulance service.

No word whether she has fire insurance.