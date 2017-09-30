Army reserves looking for 200 new recruits in Halifax

The Canadian Forces Reserves are trying to attract 200 new recruits in the Halifax area.

The Army says the open spaces are for new and vacant positions. As part of its recruitment push, the Forces held a Canada-wide open house.

In Halifax, the Armoury was opened up to the public where equipment, vehicles and weapons were on display on the Halifax Common.

“All of our gizmos and gadgets, all of our really cool kit — it’s all out for display,” Capt. Kevin Stone said. “People can come touch it, and feel it, and hold it and see what it does.”

Across Nova Scotia and P.E.I., the Army reserves have a total of 350 open positions. All of the vacancies are part-time jobs. The Army says new recruits can sign up any day at the Halifax Armoury or at Royal Artillery Park.