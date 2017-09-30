Air France Flight AF66 diverted to Goose Bay after blowing engine over Atlantic

An Air France plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay, N.L., after the cowling blew off one of its engines mid-flight.

The plane was about an hour off the coast of Canada when the incident occurred, Miguel Amador, a passenger on the flight, said.

He also posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.

Other passengers issued photos of the damaged engine with Rick Engebretsen noting there were was a “loud thud and a lot of vibration.”

Inflight pictures. Loud thud and a lot of vibration. pic.twitter.com/s9GFIyssrh — Rick Engebretsen (@RickEngebretsen) September 30, 2017

Air France engine blown over the Atlantic Ocean. Trip was from Paris to USA. Emergency landing in Canada.#abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/73r5RRf7D0 — Chris (@Bdaddy1391) September 30, 2017

I think the engine has seen better days. pic.twitter.com/tAcBE1t0rc — Daniel McNeely (@DanMcneely) September 30, 2017

Our @airfrance #Paris to #LAX flight blew one of the engines. Pilots brought us in safely to Goosebay Canada. Where is my parka??! — PJ Adams (@PJAdams10) September 30, 2017

Flight AF66 was originally scheduled to travel from Paris to Los Angeles.

Air France said they were looking for “rerouting solutions” for passengers affected by the incident.