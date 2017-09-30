Air France Flight AF66 diverted to Goose Bay after blowing engine over Atlantic
An Air France plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Goose Bay, N.L., after the cowling blew off one of its engines mid-flight.
The plane was about an hour off the coast of Canada when the incident occurred, Miguel Amador, a passenger on the flight, said.
He also posted a video of the incident on his Twitter account.
Other passengers issued photos of the damaged engine with Rick Engebretsen noting there were was a “loud thud and a lot of vibration.”
Flight AF66 was originally scheduled to travel from Paris to Los Angeles.
Air France said they were looking for “rerouting solutions” for passengers affected by the incident.
