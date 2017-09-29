Foodie Friday: Jacket roasted sweet potatoes with herbed feta and chorizo

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourment Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

This is not your old school, pedestrian baked potato. Instead, I have taken it up a notch by using sweet potatoes and garnishing them with a few key toppings.

There is so much more to celebrate by enhancing the topping with herbed feta, and embellishing the deep sweet texture of this common vegetable with a swift bite of spicy chorizo on top.

What you need

3 medium sweet potatoes, scrubbed and wrapped in foil

1 spicy chorizo, (1/2 cup) sliced thin, julienned and fried crisp

1 cup feta cheese

1/3 cup Greek yogurt

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup fresh parsley finely chopped

1/3 cup fresh cilantro finely chopped

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

How to do it

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Place the potatoes directly on the oven rack and bake for about 40 minutes, or until they are soft when you squeeze them.

While the potatoes are baking, dry-fry the chorizo in a fry pan over medium heat until it is crispy on both sides, about 10 minutes total. Blot on a paper towel to remove any excess oil, then set aside.

Place the feta, parsley, cilantro, sour cream, yogurt, and lemon zest in the bowl of a food processor and cream the ingredients together.

To serve, cut the potatoes in half and give them a squeeze to break the flesh a bit. Place on a serving plate, and evenly divide the feta mixture over the halves. Sprinkle the chorizo over the top.

Give the potatoes a good grinding of pepper and top each with a pinch of chili flakes to taste and a sprinkle of julienned lemon zest.

Serves 6.