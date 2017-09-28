Salmon Arm woman seriously injured in Highway 97A crash with stolen SUV

A Salmon Arm woman sustained serious injuries after a stolen SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and hit her vehicle head-on.

Police said the man driving the SUV is being investigated for impaired driving.

The collision happened north of Enderby on Highway 97A just before 8:30 Thursday morning.

Police said the 58-year-old woman was driving south on the highway when a stolen SUV headed in the opposite direction crossed into her lane.

The SUV was taken from Merritt.

The driver of the SUV also suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police said the 39-year-old Aldergrove man is currently prohibited from driving and had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

The crash also impacted traffic flow on the highway. The road didn’t fully reopen till just before noon on Thursday.

RCMP expect charges to be laid in this incident and are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact police.