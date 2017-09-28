UCP leadership candidate Brian Jean apologizes for ‘regretful word choice’

United Conservative Party leadership candidate Brian Jean apologized for his choice of words when discussing Quebec’s position on Bombardier.

In an interview with rdnewsNOW, Jean said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard’s call for the federal government to stand up against American tariffs on Bombardier jets was “ridiculous” and “retarded,” when there is opposition in Quebec to the Energy East pipeline that would carry Alberta oil to the east coast.

“They would rather support a dictator and his abusive system to the people he controls, rather than good, clean Alberta energy….It’s ridiculous, retarded,” Jean said during an interview with the Red Deer newspaper.

Jean made the comments at a campaign stop in Drayton Valley on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, he issued an apology on Twitter.

I apologize for my regretful word choice but not for standing up forcefully for Albertans against QC politicians. — Brian Jean (@BrianJeanAB) September 28, 2017

The Fort McMurray-Conklin MLA was criticized on the social media for using the word “retarded.”

Brian Jean has a history of saying things he doesn't mean eh. #ableg — Jamal Abas (@J_AbasMB) September 28, 2017

So much for Brian Jean being the “nice guy” in this campaign. I guess this speaks to the mindless bullying nature of the UCP. #deplorable — A Regular Guy 😎 (@canadianguy55) September 28, 2017

The NDP caucus issued a statement, demanding Jean issue an apology for “irresponsible language that negatively impacts Albertans with intellectual disabilities and their families.”

“This word is offensive. It hurts people, and Mr. Jean should have known to remove this word from his vocabulary by now,” St. Albert MLA Marie Renaud said.

“But this is always the level the UCP sinks to when they throw around insults. Insulting other premiers is no way to get pipelines built.”

Jean will be in Edmonton Thursday night to face Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer in the second UCP leadership debate.

The UCP leadership election on Oct. 28.

With files from The Canadian Press