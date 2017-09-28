Halifax police release images of armed robbery suspect

Halifax police have released images of a suspect in connection to a Dartmouth convenience store armed robbery earlier this month.

According to Halifax Regional Police, a man walked into the Kabayan Food Mart at 172 Wyse Rd. just before 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 and asked to use the restroom.

READ MORE: Halifax police looking for convenience store robbery suspect

When the man came out of the restroom, police said he went behind the counter with a knife and demanded money.

The employee was not injured, and the suspect was able to grab the cash register and get away on foot towards Green Street.

The cash register was later found behind the store.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, about six feet tall with a medium build, grey hair and facial scruff.

READ: Halifax police charge man after Bowlarama robbery

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue Helly Hansen brand jacket with orange trim, beige-coloured pants with paint stains, brown boots or shoes and a baseball hat.

He was also carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.