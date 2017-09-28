Multi-vehicle crash on Port Mann Bridge with car ending up on concrete barrier

It’s unclear how it happened but there has been another accident on the Port Mann Bridge this morning.

This accident is eastbound and involves multiple vehicles.

One of the vehicles has ended up on the concrete barrier separating the 152 Street exit lanes and the thru lanes.

Going eastbound, one lane is getting through on the 152 Street side and one lane is getting through on the other side.

Multiple emergency vehicles are on scene and traffic is backing up as a result.