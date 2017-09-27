Hamilton to scale back Hess Village policing program

Hamilton City Council has approved a compromise in regards to the paid duty policing program in Hess Village.

Rather than eliminate the program completely, councillors have voted to scale it back and have the Hamilton Police Service and a handful of bar owners split the cost, to the tune of about $48,000 each.

Ward 2 Councillor Jason Farr’s motion will place three constables and one sergeant in Hess Village on Friday and Saturday nights, and only during patio season from May to September.

Police Chief Eric Girt had spoken out against last week’s planning committee recommendation to end the program completely, saying it is still needed due to alcohol-fuelled problems.

The current program requires bar owners in the entertainment district to pay for up to 10 extra officers during busy nights throughout the summer months.