SkyTrain delays force Stadium-Chinatown Station to close due to overcrowding

SkyTrain service has resumed after thousands of commuters were left stranded and faced major delays Wednesday afternoon due to a track issue.

TransLink said delays were caused by a switch problem that forced trains between Stadium-Chinatown Station and Commercial to stop.

LISTEN: TransLink’s Chris Bryan spoke to Steele & Drex about the delay



Things got so chaotic during the afternoon commute that Stadium-Chinatown Station and the HBC entrance to Granville Station were forced to close due to overcrowding.

Video sent to @CKNW by Melissa Jackson shows crowded #SkyTrain platform at #Stadiumstation due to track issues reported earlier today pic.twitter.com/vdJKbmXaIS — Estefania Duran (@DuranCKNW980) September 27, 2017

Canada Line is also experiencing delays due to a train that had to be removed from the tracks at Marine Drive Station.

Spokesperson Chris Bryan had said the delays were minor but it’s now turned into “a longer issue.”

“It’s been crazy for our customers today so we’re definitely really apologetic for what’s going on today.”

He said commuters should allow for some time as crowds clear.

TransLink put shuttle trains in place at both Stadium and Commercial Drive.

Commuter Melissa Jackson said she’s been waiting for more than an hour and has not moved so far, “There’s no ETA so it might be an hour, it might be four.”

She said there’s a lot of miscommunication and things are getting tense.

“Shoulder to shoulder traffic. There’s been a couple of outbursts and outbreaks, arguments, there are a couple of transit people but most of them have vacated because it’s sort of turning into a semi-disgruntled mob mentality.”