Police looking for owners of stolen Edmonton Oilers prints and ornament

Edmonton Oilers prints and a gold truck ornament are among the items recovered by police after break-and-enters in Edmonton and Sherwood Park.

Officers responded to a report of a break in on Sept. 13 in the area of Adamson Drive and Allard Link after witnesses reported two people broke into a multi-unit residence and attempted to steal keys that gave access to the building storage unit.

When police arrived, the two took off in a silver Honda Civic. The driver struck a nearby tree and the two ran away.

Air 1 was called in and the pair was taken into custody a short time later. Inside the Civic, police found break-and-enter tools and property they believed to have been stolen.

With assistance from Strathcona County RCMP, EPS investigators determined the two suspects were allegedly linked to several break-and-enters that occurred between August and September of this year in southwest and southeast Edmonton and in Sherwood Park.

In relation to the Edmonton break-and-enters, the EPS has charged Tony Koeferle, 38, and Krystal McCarthy, 19. Warrants have been issued for Aaron Stelcer, 38. Combined, the three are facing over 60 Criminal Code offences.

Police were able to find the owners of the majority of the property recovered but there were several items that remained unclaimed. Images of the items have been put on the EPS Pinterest page in hopes the owners(s) will come forward.

Anyone who has information about stolen property is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.