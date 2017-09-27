Mark Zuckerberg rejects Donald Trump’s claim that Facebook is ‘anti-Trump’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is rubbishing U.S. President Donald Trump‘s accusation that the social media giant is against him and his agenda.

“Trump says Facebook is against him. Liberals say we helped Trump. Both sides are upset about ideas and content they don’t like. That’s what running a platform for all ideas looks like,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

Trump made his claim Wednesday morning, days after Facebook said it would share with U.S. congressional investigators some 3,000 political ads it says were purchased by Russian operatives as part of a campaign to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News, @nytimes(apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

Later on Wednesday, The Hill reported that the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee invited Facebook, along with Twitter and Google, to testify at a Nov. 1 hearing looking into how foreign entities may have used social media platforms to influence the election.

Zuckerberg admitted misinformation on Facebook may have had some impact on the election, but insisted that Facebook’s role in the election was a net positive.

“After the election, I made a comment that I thought the idea [that] misinformation on Facebook changed the outcome of the election was a crazy idea. Calling that crazy was dismissive and I regret it,” he wrote.

“But the data we have has always shown that our broader impact — from giving people a voice to enabling candidates to communicate directly to helping millions of people vote — played a far bigger role in this election.”

