Fredericton Chamber of Commerce international student resolution supported nationally

A policy resolution submitted by the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce has been passed by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, potentially making changes to how international students are attracted and retained nationwide.

The policy changes would make international students eligible for national summer jobs programs they were previously unable to obtain, a move that the chamber and its partners believe would help keep international students in the country post-graduation.

“The hope is that of course they will then become part of our population and they will become members of our community,” said Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber. “Not just during the time that they’re students but during the time following their graduation.”

The New Brunswick Student Alliance partnered with the Chamber to craft the policy changes ahead of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Annual General Meeting, held in Fredericton September 23-25.

Executive Director Robert Burroughs calls it a significant step to addressing an important situation.

“We don’t have the demographic numbers to support our economy, our aging population,” Burroughs explained. “We will be needing a lot of younger and fresher blood coming into this province. One way for us to do that is to attract international students.

“It could be tremendously beneficial especially here in New Brunswick,” he said.

Ross believes increasing the international student population is not only beneficial to the economy but that it also creates a better community altogether.

“By having international students come here and study, they bring a different flavour, they enhance the fabric of our communities, they bring knowledge and expertise in the field that they’ve studied but they also bring an international flavour to our communities that is a wonderful thing”

University of New Brunswick Student Union President Herbert Bempah applauds the new policy.

An international student himself, he says expanding program eligibility shows that Canada is a welcoming place for those coming from overseas.

“Ensuring that international students are part of Canada summer programs and many other things listed in the policy changes essentially make us feel welcomed and essentially makes international students feel treated equally,” he said.

In addition, the resolution also calls on Chambers to make their events open to students, providing networking opportunities long before graduation.

