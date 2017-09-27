‘SNL’ adds 3 new cast members for Season 43

Saturday Night Live is making some changes in front of and behind the cameras for Season 43.

Heidi Gardner, Luke Null and Chris Redd will join the show’s cast as featured players, beginning with the Season 43 premiere hosted by Ryan Gosling and featuring musical guest Jay-Z on Sept. 30.

Redd appeared in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, starring Andy Samberg and has a Comedy Central stand-up special titled, Trapped in Atlanta. He can also be seen in the Netflix series, Disjointed.

Null has done some sketches for iO Comedy Network and Gardner is a performer with the Groundlings, which is an improv troupe and school with notable alumni such as Kathy Griffin, Lisa Kudrow and Kristen Wiig.

The new featured players will fill the spots left by the departures of Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer and Sasheer Zamata.

NBC is also adding seven new writers for the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live, including Gary Richardson, Erik Marino, Sam Jay, Andrew Dismukes, Steven Castillo, Nimesh Patel and Claire Freidman.

Led by Alec Baldwin‘s withering impersonations of U.S. President Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy‘s winning turn as former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Saturday Night Live earned 22 Emmy nominations this year after its most-watched season in 23 years.

The new season of SNL premieres on Global on Sept. 30 at 11:30 ET/ 8:30 PT.

—With a file from Reuters