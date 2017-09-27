Lisa Ford retiring from Global Saskatoon

A stalwart at Global Saskatoon is retiring.

Station manager and news director Lisa Ford announced Wednesday she will be retiring later this year.

“I will miss the people the most,” Ford said about her pending retirement.

“I will miss the coaching people, mentoring people, helping people achieve their dreams and their goals, that’s what’s most important to me and that’s what I’ll miss the most.”

Ford is one of the original employees at the station, starting with Good Lookin’ STV nearly two months before the station went on the air on Sept. 6, 1987.

She began her broadcasting career at a Swift Current radio station after graduating from the Communication Arts program at Lethbridge College in 1984.

Ford moved on to television in Red Deer before joining the original on-air team at STV, now Global Saskatoon.

She has been the news director at the station for over 20 years and was named station manager in 2012.

“The biggest change I’ve seen in the industry has been in the digital and online component, with having multiple platforms to get local information out to people,” Ford said.

Ford has been recognized for her work in advocating for women in the broadcast industry. While it might be commonplace now for women to remain on the air while pregnant, Ford received scorn from some viewers for doing so 27 years ago.

The Radio Television and Digital News Association of Canada (RTDNA) recognized Ford for her continued excellence and outstanding service to the industry with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Ford was also recognized by Lethbridge College at its Honouring Excellence Awards as the 2016 Career Virtuoso recipient.

Her last day at Global Saskatoon is Dec. 15.