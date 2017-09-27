Record-breaking heat retreats as London embraces fall

Fall officially arrived on Sept. 22, but the weather in London took about a week to get the memo.

After six days of record-breaking heat, the temperature is ready to do an about-face as it drops roughly 10 C to end the workweek.

A cold front moving into the region actually has the temperature falling throughout the day Wednesday, rather than climbing, and is expected to struggle to reach 20 C beginning Thursday and into early next week.

Environment Canada’s heat warning was dropped Wednesday morning and a heat alert from the Middlesex-London Health Unit has also been lifted.

Speaking with AM980 last Thursday, Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell had stated that it would take about a week for the temperatures to reflect the season. He added that with fall being a transition season, temperatures are expected to see-saw before dropping in late November.

“One note for the season ahead, I am expecting with the La Niña — which is cool waters in the Pacific Ocean near the equator — it’s coming on strong this winter and that often leads to an early bout of winter weather. So late November, December we could be dealing with some early winter.”

The forecast in London calls for a mix of sun and cloud and high of 19 C on Thursday, clouds with a chance of rain and 17 C on Friday, and sunny skies Saturday through Monday with highs of 18 C, 20 C, and 21 C.