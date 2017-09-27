Three options for Springbank Dam: Leave it, fix it, or get rid of it

London’s troubled Springbank Dam was a hot topic at city hall Tuesday.

A report from staff laying out options for the broken structure’s future was considered and unanimously endorsed by the civic works committee.

The document says the city has three main options, leave it broken, fix it or remove it entirely, but staff also say fixing it may be difficult.

They’ve also noted 17 different species would be negatively impacted if the dam is repaired.

During the meeting, Deputy Mayor Paul Hubert said he’s heard from Londoners who fear the public consultations won’t matter because they feel the staff report is biased against fixing the dam.

“They feel the report is really prejudging or predetermining the remainder of the consultation that will be happening,” he said.

Ward 6 Coun. Phil Squire said it’s important to allow the public a chance to comment before councillors make up their minds.

“We’re almost in a judicial function, and it’s a decision-making function. It would be grossly unfair to start saying ‘I’ve decided’ or ‘this is how I feel’ before we’ve heard from the public,” he said.

The city plans on holding public information sessions Oct. 18 and 19.

Council is expected to make a decision on the dam before the end of the year.