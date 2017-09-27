Man, child injured in Vaughan house fire

Two people have been transported to hospital following a house fire in Vaughan, Ont., early Wednesday morning.

Vaughan Fire officials said crews responded to a call around 5 a.m. at a residence on Ava Place near Nashville Road and Highway 27.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a large estate home engulfed in flames.

Vaughan Deputy Fire Chief Deryn Rizzi told Global News the homeowner drove to a nearby fire hall but it was closed.

Rizzi said she managed to contact authorities by using a phone attached to the building.

An adult male and a child both suffered minor burns and were taken to hospital for treatment, fire officials said.

Rizzi said the fire was concentrated at the rear of the building and crews are still at the scene.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the blaze or the cost of the damages.

On scene on Ava Place for a structure fire. Multiple aerial/master stream devices in use for heavy flame involvement. pic.twitter.com/SofZTs8ZCe — Deryn Rizzi (@derynrizzi) September 27, 2017

Firefighters making an aggressive fire attack to extinguish heavy flame involvement in the structure. pic.twitter.com/uEAB1Rv11K — Vaughan Fire (@VaughanFire) September 27, 2017