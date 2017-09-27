Traffic
September 27, 2017 6:04 am
Updated: September 27, 2017 6:58 am

Pedestrian struck on Highway 20 in Dorval

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A man walking on eastbound Highway 20 was struck by a vehicle, September 27, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A man was struck by a vehicle on eastbound Highway 20 in Dorval early Wednesday morning.

According to Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, the man is in critical condition while the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

The SQ confirmed a suspect was arrested in Brossard by the Longueuil police.

Tremblay said police are trying to determine why the man was on Highway 20.

A portion of eastbound Highway 20 in Dorval is closed as of Wednesday morning.

