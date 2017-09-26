Puerto Rico crisis: Before and after photo shows extent of power outages

Puerto Rico is suffering a humanitarian crisis after being hit by Hurricane Maria, with thousands of people without power, water or even phone service.

Cracks were seen in the Guajataca Dam, along with more severe damage to its infrastructure – including its power grid.

Outside the capital of San Juan, towns which once had light, don’t – as seen in these satellite pictures published by NOAA.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Puerto Rico’s “old electrical grid” in a series of tweets Monday night that also focused on the U.S. territory’s debts.

After criticism for his comments, Trump announced he will be visiting the devastated island next week.

Maria was the strongest storm the hit the island in years. Along with the power grid, food and medical supplies are in short supply.

Backup generators in hospitals have failed, and others are running out of diesel fuel.

Phone service, cellular service and internet have virtually disappeared.

