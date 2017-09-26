World
September 26, 2017 10:35 pm

Puerto Rico crisis: Before and after photo shows extent of power outages

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Most of Puerto Rico remains without power, a week after Hurricane Maria battered the island. Many people also do not have food, water or fuel and a top executive of Puerto Rico’s telecommunication alliance warns the entire communication network could go dark unless there is fuel to supply generators.

A A

Puerto Rico is suffering a humanitarian crisis after being hit by Hurricane Maria, with thousands of people without power, water or even phone service.

Cracks were seen in the Guajataca Dam, along with more severe damage to its infrastructure – including its power grid.

Outside the capital of San Juan, towns which once had light, don’t – as seen in these satellite pictures published by NOAA.

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed Puerto Rico’s “old electrical grid” in a series of tweets Monday night that also focused on the U.S. territory’s debts.

READ MORE: Donald Trump has harsh words for Puerto Rico as it loses power and its hospitals crumble

After criticism for his comments, Trump announced he will be visiting the devastated island next week.

Maria was the strongest storm the hit the island in years. Along with the power grid, food and medical supplies are in short supply.

Backup generators in hospitals have failed, and others are running out of diesel fuel.

Phone service, cellular service and internet have virtually disappeared.

WATCH: Rescue helicopter comes to aid of family in Puerto Rico after spotting ‘Help’ written on their roof

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump hurricane
donald trump puerto rico
hurricane puerto rico
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico Damage
puerto rico donald trump
puerto rico hurricane relief
trump puerto rico visit
trump to visit puerto rico

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News