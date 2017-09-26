Trent Wotherspoon commits to $15 a day childcare

On Tuesday, Trent Wotherspoon announced his plan to build a $15 a day universal childcare system should he be elected Premier. On hand to offer her support for Wotherspoon’s Saskatchewan NDP leadership bid and the proposed policy was education critic Carla Beck.

“Trent has been fighting for education and kids in our province for ten years,” Beck said.

“I know he has what it takes to win in 2020 so that we can deliver on childcare, provide the best early learning supports, and build a province that works for everyone.”

This announcement marked the beginning of Wotherspoon’s campaign.

“The evidence is clear: universal childcare isn’t just good for families, it’s good for our economy. This will make a real difference in the lives of Saskatchewan people while improving our province’s economy,” Wotherspoon said.

Wotherspoon joins Ryan Meili in the Sask. NDP leadership race.