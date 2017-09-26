No charges in Warman, Sask. possible child abduction investigation

Charges will not be laid after police concluded their investigation into a possible child abduction in Warman, Sask.

The investigation was launched on May 25 after a boy was found wandering on a range road northwest of the city.

Warman RCMP said they received a call shortly afterwards reporting the same boy was missing from a local playground.

Mounties said on Tuesday that no charges will be laid following a complete and thorough investigation and would not comment further in order to protect the privacy of those involved.

Police did say that there is no threat to public safety related to the incident.