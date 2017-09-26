Canada
September 26, 2017 2:04 pm
Updated: September 26, 2017 2:07 pm

Saskatoon city council approves garbage service changes to save money

The City of Saskatoon is making some changes to garbage pickup to try and save money.

Saskatoon city council is making some changes to garbage pickup to try and save money ahead of 2018 budget deliberations.

The changes include stopping its mailout of printed garbage collection calendars. While the schedule will be online, people without Internet access will still be able to get the calendars from city hall.

A decision was also made on Monday to drop the extra garbage collection run after Christmas Day.

Both changes are estimated to save $110,000 annually.

A report to councillors said the waste handling service line was estimated to lose about $2.6 million in 2017.

