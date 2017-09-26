80-year-old woman dies in Vancouver’s 9th traffic fatality this year

An 80-year-old woman has now died after she was struck by a van on Sunday in Vancouver.

Police say the incident happened just before 3 p.m. The woman was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of East 12 Avenue and Commercial Drive when she was hit.

She was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but sadly succumbed to those injuries.

The driver of the van remained at the scene and cooperated with Vancouver police collision investigators.

Police say this is Vancouver’s ninth traffic-related death this year. Four of those fatalities have been pedestrians.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to call 604-717-3012.