Angela Kokott: Why are we falling over each other for Amazon?

I know Alberta is trying to diversify. I know Calgary wants to fill those office towers that have been vacated during the downturn. I just don’t know why everyone is falling over each other to attract Amazon.

The latest is the NDP government. It has formed the Amazon HQ2 leadership team, which is made up of what the province is calling ‘investment attraction’ experts.

READ MORE: Possibility of hosting Amazon North American headquarters has Alberta mayors excited

Premier Rachel Notley said Alberta is home to the highest concentration of international headquarters in Canada because we have the youngest, best educated and most productive workforce in the country.

READ MORE: The downsides of Amazon choosing a Canadian city for its second headquarters

WATCH: The Alberta government is hoping a new team will help lure Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

We have all of that without having to play favourites with one tech company. Why should Amazon get special treatment?

I realize it would give Alberta a huge boost in the tech sector, but what is the province or Calgary, for that matter, doing for small start-up tech companies?

READ MORE: Former Amazon employee warns attracting HQ2 could come at high cost

Notley won’t say if any bid for Amazon will include financial incentives or loan guarantees, but if there is even a whiff of corporate welfare, I’ll be crying foul.