Halifax Central Library to get $200K AV upgrade only three years after opening

The Halifax Central Library is banking on the fact that a new audiovisual (AV) system will draw more performers and audience members to Paul O’Regan Hall— even if the upgrade comes only three years after the library’s opening at a projected cost of $200,000.

The proposed upgrades are documented in a request posted on the Nova Scotia’s tender website on Monday.

According to the documents, when the library opened on Dec. 13, 2014 it was felt that the current AV system “would meet the core technological requirement needed in this facility.”

READ MORE: Halifax libraries considering book vending machines

According to library officials, in three years that assessment has dramatically changed.

“We looked at our current system and determined it was approximately seven years out of date and not built to handle much more than basic audio,” said Kasia Morrison, a spokesperson for Halifax Public Libraries.

Several areas have been identified as needing upgrades.

There are over 15 objectives listed in the documents:

Relocation of existing speakers Addition of digital mixing console and digital snake Addition of small lighting console Addition of new speaker system Addition of wireless presentation system RF Improvements for HME communication Upgrade spares inventory Add service and maintenance contract External patch points (lighting and sound) and press feed Necessary hardware and programming to allow for live streaming Additional programming and hardware to allow presentation to be seen and heard from Paul O’Regan Hall into other areas of the library Program additional lighting cues for the Creston system Addition of portable powered speakers for use as stage monitor Upgrade existing Crestron presentation capture system Replacement of existing projectors in Paul O’Regan Hall with laser projectors of similar output

WATCH: Kingston library does not openly ban the viewing of porn on their computers

According to Morrison, the library is projecting the upgrades to cost $200,000.

If the tender is accepted the installations are expected to be underway during the operating hours of the library.

“The project is… to be completed by the end of this calendar year,” said Morrison.