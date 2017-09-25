Peterborough couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Seventy-five years ago Tuesday, Peterborough residents Al and Dorothy Downer said, “I do,” during a small ceremony at the Mark Street church in Peterborough.

On Monday, the couple — Dorothy, 92, and Al, 97 — reflected on spending three-quarters of a century together.

Dorothy, known as Dot to her friends, said she and Al first went out because he was taking his sister to someone else’s wedding.

“He said to his brother, ‘do you know a couple of girls we can take out for a couple of hours, I have to take my aunt back to Toronto at 10 o’clock,'” she said.

The couple would go on to have two children and their family has now grown to five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Daughter-in-law Donna Downer said their marriage is inspirational. She’s been married to their son Ron for more than 50 years. She also says the duration of their union seems a little surreal.

“It’s not until you really think about it, go out and try to buy a card that says, “Happy 75th Wedding Anniversary,” and they don’t exist,” she said.

As for Dorothy, she’s quick to point out that they’re celebrating 75 years together in relatively good health, living in their home with their family at their side.

“We’ve had a wonderful life together, and let’s just enjoy what we have left, and thank God for the life we’ve had,” she said.

