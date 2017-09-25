Bakers bask at Butter Tart Taste-Off in Peterborough

It was a sweet success for Peterborough-area bakers at the fifth annual Butter Tart Taste-off on Saturday in Peterborough.

Held at the Peterborough Farmers’ Market, the event is part of the Butter Tart Tour, Ontario’s largest food tour dedicated to butter tarts. More than 50 bakeries, restaurants, cafés, and resorts from across Kawarthas Northumberland participated.

Bakeries in the Taste-Off competed in five categories judged by local media personalities included CHEX TV news anchor Keri Ferguson, culinary bloggers, politicians and other guests.

“We are delighted with this year’s Butter Tart Taste-Off”, said Brenda Wood, Kawarthas Northumberland Butter Tart Tour Executive Director. “It was a great celebration of local food and local talent.

“It’s a real testament to how much Canadians love butter tarts and locally made, locally sourced culinary experiences.”

The Butter Tart Tour Taste-Off Winners are:

Best Plain Butter Tart (Just the Plain Facts)

Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro (2016 winner in this category) Country Mart Homemade Baked Goods and Convenience in Buckhorn Betty’s Pies & Tarts in Cobourg (People’s Choice from 2016)

Best Canadiana Butter Tart (Featuring tarts from the new Canadiana Collection celebrating Canada’s 150th)

“Mrs. Waldron’s Butter Tart” by Quaker Oaks Farm in Sebright “The Trudeau” by Baked4U in Peterborough “The Stompin Tom” by Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro

Best Gluten-Free Butter Tart

“Ste. Anne’s Butter Tart” by Ste. Anne’s Bakery in Grafton “Featherly Pear Butter Tart” by Ste. Anne’s Bakery in Grafton “Maple Gluten-Free Butter Tart” by Black Honey Dessert and Coffeehouse in Peterborough (2016 winner in this category)

Best Emerging Baker (For bakers who joined the tour in the last 2 years)

“Pumpkin Butter Tart” by Baked4U in Peterborough “Maple Butter Tart” by The Bakery in Warkworth “Maple Crunch” by Arthur’s Pub in Cobourg

Best of the Best (A delicious duel between past winners at the Taste-Off)

“Maple Pecan” by Kawartha Shortbread in Fenelon Falls “Maple Butter Tart” by Black Honey Dessert and Coffeehouse in Peterborough “Pumpkin Butter Tart” by Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro

“Attendance once again exceeded expectations, with estimates of 5,200 visitors, about 1,200 more than 2016,” said Wood.

The event also included Food Network Canada chef David Adjey who hosted an Iron-Chef-Style sous-chef showdown designed to discover the next great culinary talent from the region. The contestants were challenged to use local ingredients from the farmers’ market. The Publican House in Peterborough and Ste. Anne’s Spa in Grafton tied for the win.