Canada
September 25, 2017 3:23 pm

At least 1,000 planned rental units cancelled following new Ontario rent control rules: report

By Staff The Canadian Press

The province outlined 16 actions to help stabilize the market including rental controls on private rental units, which includes those built after 1991. Marianne Dimain reports.

A A

TORONTO – A group representing Ontario’s rental-housing providers says at least 1,000 planned rental units have been cancelled or converted to condominiums since the provincial government introduced new rent control rules in the spring.

Story continues below

A new report commissioned by the Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario says the Liberal government‘s Fair Housing Plan has negatively impacted the province’s rental housing supply.

READ MORE: Ontario landlords able to increase rent up to 1.8 per cent next year

The report says that before the introduction of the government legislation, 28,000 rental units were in the planning pipeline, but since the new rules were introduced 1,000 of those units have been cancelled or converted to condominiums.

The report estimates that if 6,250 new rental units are not built per year in Ontario supply will continue to drop.

Housing Minister Peter Milczyn says the province does not plan to change rules which cap annual rent increases and which previously only applied to units built before 1991.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
fair housing plan ontario
Federation of Rental-Housing Providers of Ontario
Government of Ontario
Kathleen Wynne
ontario housing minister Peter Milczyn
Ontario Liberal
ontario rent control rules
Peter Milczyn
rental housing Ontario

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News