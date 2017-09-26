Canada
September 26, 2017 5:00 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps CHML celebrate 90th anniversary

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

AM900 CHML celebrates its 90th anniversary on Tuesday.

AM900 CHML
CHML turns 90 today.

And we’re inviting everyone to help us celebrate the milestone.

CHML is broadcasting live from the Hamilton City Hall forecourt from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday as we look back on the past 90 years in Hamilton.

Special guests include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tim Hortons founder Ron Joyce, Canadian music producer Daniel Lanois, hockey commentator Don Cherry, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, musician Ian Thomas, Monster Truck, and Canadian Football Hall of Famers Russ Jackson and Danny McManus.

Listeners will also have a chance to enter a ballot for a chance to win a tropical getaway from Redtag.ca to 4 ½ Star Melia Las Americas, in Varadero, Cuba. The winner will be announced Wednesday on The Bill Kelly Show.

CHML’s 90th anniversary celebration at City Hall will also include a giant birthday cake and food trucks.

