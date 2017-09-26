Prime Minister Justin Trudeau helps CHML celebrate 90th anniversary

CHML turns 90 today.

And we’re inviting everyone to help us celebrate the milestone.

CHML is broadcasting live from the Hamilton City Hall forecourt from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday as we look back on the past 90 years in Hamilton.

READ MORE: More details of CHML's 90th anniversary celebration

Special guests include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Tim Hortons founder Ron Joyce, Canadian music producer Daniel Lanois, hockey commentator Don Cherry, Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk, musician Ian Thomas, Monster Truck, and Canadian Football Hall of Famers Russ Jackson and Danny McManus.

CLICK HERE to see CHML’s 90th anniversary photo gallery.

Listeners will also have a chance to enter a ballot for a chance to win a tropical getaway from Redtag.ca to 4 ½ Star Melia Las Americas, in Varadero, Cuba. The winner will be announced Wednesday on The Bill Kelly Show.

CHML’s 90th anniversary celebration at City Hall will also include a giant birthday cake and food trucks.