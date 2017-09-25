Norwich man, 46, identified as motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck

The victim of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Norwich Township last Thursday has been identified as Daryl Dougherty, 46, of Norwich.

READ MORE: Part of Groat Road shut down as Edmonton police investigate deadly motorcycle crash

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., Oxford OPP and Oxford County EMS were called to reports of a crash on Highway 59 at Maple Dell Road.

The northbound motorcycle collided with the eastbound pickup truck and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in crash near Coe Hill

The crash remains under investigation.