September 25, 2017 1:32 pm

Norwich man, 46, identified as motorcyclist killed in collision with pickup truck

By News Announcer  AM980

The victim of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Norwich Township last Thursday has been identified as Daryl Dougherty, 46, of Norwich.

On Thursday at around 2 p.m., Oxford OPP and Oxford County EMS were called to reports of a crash on Highway 59 at Maple Dell Road.

The northbound motorcycle collided with the eastbound pickup truck and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

