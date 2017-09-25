Mike’s Monday Outlook: Skies clear mid week could lead to frosty mornings

It’s looking like the weather we experienced over the weekend will stick around for another couple days. Not that Monday or Tuesday will look like Sunday, but the cloud cover and the chance for some showers will be there.

Tuesday looks much more likely to bring precipitation, not heavy rain, just showers. Southern Manitoba will get some rain off the backside of a system headed for the Great Lakes. Rainfall amounts will likely be around 5 mm for most areas.

Tuesday night, the skies should clear which will allow a bit more heat to escape. As a result, temperatures Wednesday morning could start off close to the freezing mark before they warm up near to 20 degrees Celsius.

There’s also a chance of this happening again later in the week as well.

Southern Manitoba has yet to receive a frost advisory as temperatures have not been expected to be cool enough on a widespread basis. We’ll see how the week plays out but there’s a chance for a couple frosty mornings if temperatures drop a bit lower than expected.