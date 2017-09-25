Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Monday, September 25

In case you missed it: Here are all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on September 25th.

Sunday night football creates political controversy as more players are taking a knee

Over 200 NFL players protested during the American anthem this Sunday. Many directly responding to Trump’s recent tweets calling on the NFL to fire players who kneel during the anthem.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Scott Stinson is a national sports columnist for Postmedia. He joins the show to discuss the issue.

Toronto proposes transit link between Queens Quay and Union station – Is this the best place for a transit update in the city?

Steve Munro is a Toronto Transit expert, he joins Tasha to analyze this proposal.

Ottawa school limits children to one piece of pizza – Is this an effective way of controlling children’s diets?

Julie Bednarski is AM640’s registered dietitian, she joins Tasha to discuss this method of dealing with childhood obesity. Tasha also goes to the phones to get parents opinions.

Donald Trump orders new travel ban as previous one expires – This one includes North Korea

With the expiration of Trump’s 90-day travel ban, the U.S president implements a new ban that will include North Korea, and Venezuela. Daniel Dale is the Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star. He joins Tasha to discuss the ban. They also briefly review the sentencing of Anthony Weiner.

Toronto board of health looks to take new measures to deal with intensifying opioid crisis

With the opioid crisis continuing to become more of an issue in the city, the Toronto board of health is considering “urgent” strategies to fight the issue. Rachel Browne is a reporter for Vice. She joins to talk more about the issue.

