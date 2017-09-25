RCMP locate Kelowna man reported missing

UPDATE: RCMP have located Daniel Wilkie

RCMP are concerned about the welfare of a 64-year-old Kelowna man who walked away from a residential care home in the 300 block of Ziprick Road in Kelowna.

Daniel Albert Wilkie was last seen at the care facility on Saturday morning.

Wilkie suffers from a medical condition which can cause him to appear confused and disoriented.

Since his disappearance, police have followed up on leads and possible sightings, but Wilkie remains missing.

Wilkie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket and a grey baseball cap.