orca surfer close call
September 25, 2017 12:30 pm
Updated: September 25, 2017 12:38 pm

Surfers in Norway have close call with pod of orcas

By Multimedia Producer  Global News

WATCH: See how close one surfer got to an orca on the hunt.

A A

Surfers participating at the Lofoten Masters surf competition in Norway had an extremely close call with a pod of hungry orcas over the weekend.

During the semifinals, three orcas rushed towards the shore where a group of surfers were.

One of the surfers reported being as close as 50 centimetres from one of the whales.

Story continues below

READ MORE: It doesn’t get more B.C. than an orca breaching in front of a kayaker’s face

According to marine biologists at Norwegian Orca Survey, the orcas were on the hunt.

“Based on the group size and behaviour, we have no doubt saying that these orcas were searching for seal prey,” they said.

One whale can be seen charging full speed at a surfer before it veers off.

“Fortunately, orcas use echolocation to better investigate their habitat and prey. It is likely that the charging orca realized, at the very last second, that the surfer was not a seal and took a sharp turn and moved away,” said Norwegian Orca Survey.

The surf competition organizers said none of the surfers or the orcas was injured.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Amazing Video
Close Call Orcas
killer whales
Lofoten Masters
Norway
Orca
orca surfer close call
orca whales
Orcas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News