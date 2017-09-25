Brandon Man., mom charged with child abandonment after toddler found alone on street

A Brandon Man., mom has been charged with abandoning a child after a toddler was found alone in her stroller last month.

On Aug. 31, Brandon police received a call from someone who had noticed a baby girl alone in a stroller in the 600 block of 19th Street. The caller stayed with the child for 15 minutes, waiting for the parent or guardian to arrive, before calling police.

Police arrived and found identification in the stroller connecting two adults to the child, one of them believed to be the child’s mother.

The mother of the child eventually reported the baby missing late in the afternoon.

“Her comments were that she had left the child with a responsible adult and what happened after that she had no answer for,” Staff Sgt. Brian Partridge said on Sept. 1. “She didn’t have any information about why that child would have been left where it was.”

In a news release Monday police said they believe the child was left alone for several hours before she was found by a stranger.

The 26 year-old mom was arrested and charged Friday with child abandonment and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Police said they’re still looking for a second suspect.