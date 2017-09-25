Environment Canada issues heat warning for Montreal

With temperatures well above seasonal averages, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Montreal area as well as Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Châteauguay-La Prairie.

Environment Canada says the humidex is expected to reach 40 on Monday.

“All of southern Quebec in under a heat warning right now,” Alexandre Parent, Environment Canada meteorologist, said.

Parent says the temperature is expected to return to normal on Thursday, but until then you can expect unseasonably warm days.

“Today and tomorrow are basically going to be copy and paste,” Parent said. “We will have to wait until Wednesday where it’s going to remain fairly hot and humid as well and only in the afternoon we’re going to see some more cloudiness with a cold front approaching.”

Parent says the warm temperatures and lack of precipitation this late in September is something that hasn’t been seen since 1999.

“If we include tomorrow that would be 17 straight days with no precipitation in Montreal and warmer than normal temperatures,” Parent told Global News. “That kind of stretch is really extraordinary.”

On the roads in Montreal, Urgences-Santé increased the number of paramedics beginning on Sunday and continuing through Tuesday.

Spokesperson Stéphane Smith said about 10 paramedics and five trucks were added to the regular rotation.

As the warm weather is expected to stick around for the coming days, Parent says remaining in air-conditioned environments and frequent hydration are important to withstand the heat.