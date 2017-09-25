Ugo Fredette formally charged with second-degree murder

Ugo Fredette made his first court appearance in Saint-Jérôme on Monday morning where he was officially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his partner Véronique Barbe.

Ugo Fredette made first court appearance. Faces currently one charge of 2nd degree murder. Appeared ashen, stared at floor. @Global_Montreal — Billy Shields (@billyshields) September 25, 2017

Fredette had been charged in absentia a week ago, after being hospitalized in Ottawa.

The 41-year-old Saint-Eustache man was arrested by police on Sept. 15 in Renfrew, Ont., a day after Barbe’s body was discovered in the family home.

He was driving a grey Honda CRV at the time of his arrest, which police believe was stolen from 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse.

Lacasse was reported missing from the Lachute area, setting off a massive search for the missing senior.

On Sept. 20, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) found a body on a dirt road along the Rivière Rouge in Arundel.

The following day, the SQ confirmed the body found was that of Lacasse.

Fredette was hospitalized in Ontario, following an attempted suicide while in the custody of Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew.

He was transferred to a Quebec hospital over the weekend, but has since been released into the custody of the SQ.

Fredette will remain detained until his next court appearance scheduled for Oct. 31.