World
September 25, 2017 8:30 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 8:57 am

Person carrying guns near White House arrested: U.S. Secret Service

By Doina Chiacu Reuters

A person carrying guns near the White House Sunday was arrested, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
A A

The U.S. Secret Service arrested a person with firearms near the White House on Sunday morning, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Uniformed Secret Service officers were approached by the person at an intersection close to the White House, the statement said.

READ MORE: Man shot by police after drawing weapon at US Capitol Visitor Center

“The encounter with the individual resulted in Secret Service Officers taking investigative action. The individual was arrested for possession of several firearms,” the statement said. No further details were provided.

More to come

© 2017 Reuters

Report an error
us secret service
US Secret Service arrest
White House
white house arrest
White House gun
White House gun arrest

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News