September 25, 2017 8:25 am
Updated: September 25, 2017 8:26 am

The Morning Show – Monday, September 25th, 2017

Sep 24, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Some of the Miami Dolphins take a knee during the anthem prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday!

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

NFL players, owners come together to denounce Trump’s anti-protest rant
AM640’s Marketing Guru Marc Gordon joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Proposals to link Queens Quay and Union Station include a moving sidewalk, a cable car or more streetcars
Toronto City Councillor Joe Mihevc joined The Morning Show to discuss the proposal.

The law says refugee claims must be heard in 60 days. So why are people waiting 16 months?
Immigration Lawyer Guidy Mammann joined The Morning Show to discuss.

