CAMI strike: Union tables new deal, awaits GM’s response

One week after workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll walked off the job, the union representing them has tabled an offer.

In a statement released Sunday, the union says they have proposed a new package to General Motors Canada in hopes of fixing their issues and getting their members back to work.

“The Master Bargaining Committee, along with our Unifor National Representatives, met with the company earlier today,” the statement read. “We have tabled a very comprehensive package to resolve issues and end our strike. The proposal addresses our outstanding items; such as job security, economics and contract language. The ball is now in the Company’s court.”

General Motors has yet to respond.

Although they have tabled a new offer, the union isn’t backing down from their major demands.

Among other things, they are demanding the CAMI plant be designated the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox to ensure production and jobs aren’t shifted to Mexico.

Nearly 3,000 unionized workers at the Ingersoll plant walked off the job last Sunday as negotiators failed to reach an agreement.

Job security has become a major issue since GM shifted production of its Terrain SUV from the CAMI plant to Mexico earlier this year, at a cost of more than 400 jobs.

Meanwhile, ripple effects from the work stoppage are being felt throughout the province.

On Thursday, more than 250 workers at GM’s auto parts plant in St. Catharines were told they would be laid off because they don’t need the production due to the strike at CAMI.

Closer to London, Qualtech seating systems, Autoneum, and Martinrea have all been forced to either cancel shifts, send out layoff notices, or temporarily close their doors, with companies like Vuteq and Aslon Management expected to follow suit if the strike continues.