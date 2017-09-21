Union to table new offer in CAMI dispute, up to 255 workers laid off at GM plant in St. Catharines

The union representing 2,500 hundred striking workers at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ont. has a new offer to present to GM Canada once the two sides return to the bargaining table.

Plant chair of Unifor Local 88 Mike Van Boekel says the union has invited the company to restart talks.

“As part of our proposal we came off a couple of the major sticking items and we believe right now that if we had to get back in the hotel we could probably wrap this up in two or three days,” said Van Boekel.

The union is sticking to its demand that the plant be designated the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox to ensure production and jobs aren’t shifted to Mexico.

Job security has become a major issue since GM shifted production of its Terrain SUV from the CAMI plant to Mexico earlier this year at a cost of more than 400 jobs.

“The clock is ticking a bit and it’s only day four, but our members are out of work and there’s a lot more members that are being forced out of work too,” he added.

On Thursday, at least 255 workers were told they will be laid off from GM Canada’s St. Catharines, Ont., auto parts plant because they don’t need the production due to the strike at CAMI, according to Unifor Local 199 in St. Catharines.

Magna International also announced it is suspending the supply of parts to the CAMI plant.

The parts maker says the decision affects the output at a few of its facilities in Ontario, but did not provide more details.

With files from the Canadian Press