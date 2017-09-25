Hydro construction forces partial closure of Islington and Kipling Station parking lots

Parking lots at Islington and Kipling stations will be partially closed over the next month and a half due to hydro construction in the area.

From Sept. 24 to Nov. 5, parking will be restricted at Kipling South, Islington and Lomond parking lots for improvements to the electricity system.

The project, a collaboration between Hydro One and Toronto Hydro, involves replacing transmission lines and steel tower components located next to the parking lots.

The work is being done to provide the necessary power for the new Eglinton Crosstown LRT line as well as upgrading the electricity system for future economic and population growth.

Officials said the project will last 18 months and will end sometime in late 2018.

Meanwhile, motorists using the parking lots are being advised to either car pool or find alternative ways to the stations such as cycling or public transportation.

Sections of the TTC parking lot at Kipling South will be closed next week. Parking will be limited, see details on https://t.co/l8xtWC7VYb pic.twitter.com/Y1Cn7iuf2C — Power West Toronto (@PowerWestTO) September 22, 2017