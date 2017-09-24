Canada
Winnipeg police close roads for suspicious incident

Winnipeg Police closed down major roads near Kildonan Crossing on Sunday as they investigated a serious incident that put one man in hospital.

Police say Traffic Collision Investigators arrived on scene just before 2:00 a.m. at Winnipeg’s Talbot Avenue and Panet Road to a 43-year-old man lying near the middle of the intersection.

They said there is a chance that the man, who is currently in critical condition, might have been the victim of a hit and run.

As a result, Sunday morning police shut down Panet Road, from Regent Avenue West to Reenders Drive, to traffic.

Talbot Avenue, west of Panet Road, was also closed until 12:30 p.m.

Police also blocked off access into the Kildonan Place shopping centre from Talbot Avenue and from Panet Road.

 

