Earthquake strikes off west coast of Mexico at magnitude 5.9
A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.
Mexico’s capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.
