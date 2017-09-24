Earthquake strikes off west coast of Mexico at magnitude 5.9

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the Mexican west coast on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

The epicenter of the quake was 99 km south-southwest of Tonala, in Chiapas state.

Mexico’s capital was shattered by a magnitude 7.1 quake on Tuesday that flattened dozens of buildings and killed at least 307 people.

