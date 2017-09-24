Gryphons Homecoming spoiled by Marauders

The Guelph Gryphons were going to use this game to finally have a winning record on the year despite the rough start, however the Marauders had other plans heading into Saturday’s game.

Guelph suffered two very close losses to begin the season and until Homecoming weekend, had made a statement proving their worth by rolling through teams such as the Windsor Lancers and University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

So with this weekend being Homecoming ( a very popular weekend amongst UofG students, as one can imagine), The Gryphons were hoping to use this to finally get the positive record in the standings and move on with their season.

The Gryphons’ offence could not find the back of the end zone whatsoever however.

Two field goals by Gabriel Ferraro in the first quarter would give Guelph the 6-0 lead, but that would be their only lead of the contest.

The Marauders entered the second quarter on fire, with a field goal and a touchdown pass 6 minutes apart to take the lead and never look back.

McMaster continued their dominance by scoring 19 unanswered points throughout the second half leaving Homecoming students in the stands scratching their heads as the scoreboard read a 29-9 final for the Marauders.

The Gryphons now have a 2-3 record on the year and have a few challenging tasks ahead.

Contests against two of the most impressive teams in OUA are ahead, split by a bye week as the Gryphons take on the Warriors in Waterloo next Saturday, and then host the Laurier Golden Hawks in three weeks time before closing out the regular season against the Carleton Ravens on the road.