Canada-wide warrant issued for high-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver police say they’re looking for a high-risk sex offender who is wanted country-wide after he didn’t return to his halfway house in the city.

Police say Gerald Richard McLean is a two-time federal offender serving a long-term supervision order after completing a two-year sentence for sexual assault.

McLean is described as 48-years-old, white, 5’7″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with green eyes, a goatee, and short, receding blonde hair.

He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left upper arm, a skull on his shoulder, a tribal band on his right upper arm, and the word “prospector” on his back.

Police say McLean was last seen in the area of East Cordova St. and Main St. wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a light-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees McLean, or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.