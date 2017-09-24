Canada-wide warrant issued for high-risk sex offender missing from Vancouver halfway house
Vancouver police say they’re looking for a high-risk sex offender who is wanted country-wide after he didn’t return to his halfway house in the city.
Police say Gerald Richard McLean is a two-time federal offender serving a long-term supervision order after completing a two-year sentence for sexual assault.
McLean is described as 48-years-old, white, 5’7″ tall, weighing 175 lbs., with green eyes, a goatee, and short, receding blonde hair.
READ MORE: Vancouver police arrest high-risk sex offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
He has a tattoo of an eagle on his left upper arm, a skull on his shoulder, a tribal band on his right upper arm, and the word “prospector” on his back.
Police say McLean was last seen in the area of East Cordova St. and Main St. wearing a dark blue baseball hat, a light-colored t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone who sees McLean, or who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 right away.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.