Kelowna house fire caused by candles

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 1700 block of Garner Road just before midnight on Friday.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting metres into the air from the second floor of the residence.

Firefighters managed to get inside to fight the blaze while a second hose line contained the fire from the outside and stopped it from spreading into large pines trees around the home.

Three people and a cat were home at the time, but all got out safely.

Damage to the home is extensive.

The Kelowna Fire Department confirms the blaze was started by candles burning in the home.