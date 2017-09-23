Bird Protection Quebec celebrates 100 years

The oldest conservation and birdwatching organization in the province held a celebration Saturday to mark its 100th anniversary.

Bird Protection Quebec hosted “Feather Fest” in Parc des Rapides in Lasalle, to celebrate boreal birds and fall migration.

The organization set up a variety of kiosks that displayed live birds, hands-on activities focusing on bird identification, habitat conservation, and bird-friendly gardening tips.

“We would just like to make people aware of this special place and that there are other special places around the city that we need to preserve and keep for nature,” said Sheldon Harvey from Bird Protection Quebec. “We’re actually trying to attain more of these places if we can. There’s a lot of new condo developments and things like that, that are threatening very vital areas of bird habitat.”

The event is all about educating the public about the importance of the birds around us.

Bird Protection Quebec was founded in 1917 and since then, has been working for birds and habitat conservation.