Beached newborn whale in Haida Gwaii rescued by locals

A group of residents in Haida Gwaii helped a beached newborn whale return safely to the water.

A caretaker at Samson Lodge located in Naden Harbour spotted the young minke whale on the beach around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The caretaker went to Queen Charlotte Lodge to find others who could help.

They waited for high tide to come in at around 2:30 p.m., eased the whale into the water and watched it swim off.

According to a staffer at Queen Charlotte Lodge, the whale was so young its umbilical cord was still attached.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada was called but didn’t arrive until after the whale was back in the water.